Sunday, June 4, 2023, 09:10



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 34-year-old man was injured during the early hours of this Sunday when he suffered a work accident at the Águilas bus station. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, a fence fell on the man and he was breathing with difficulty.

A mobile Emergency Unit of the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management went to the scene, which, after treating him ‘in situ’, transferred him with several fractures to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital.