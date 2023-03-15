Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 7:03 p.m.





Emergency services had to rescue, treat and transfer to the hospital a man who was injured this Wednesday after the vehicle he was driving fell off an embankment and was trapped under it, in the district of Lébor Bajo, in the municipality of Totana.

The Emergency Coordination Center received, at 11:03 a.m., the call from a fruit and vegetable company in the aforementioned town reporting the accident. They indicated that the driver of a machine that was transporting boxes had fallen into a channel about 4 meters deep and was trapped.

Patrols from the Civil Guard, Local Police, firefighters from the Consortium for Fire Fighting and Rescue of the Region of Murcia (CEIS) and an ambulance with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the place.

After being rescued by the fire brigade, the injured man (a man, about 40 years old) was stabilized by the toilets and transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital.

The incident was reported to the Institute for Occupational Safety and Health of the Region of Murcia.