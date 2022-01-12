A 53-year-old worker was injured this Wednesday when he was trapped in a lathe in a commercial warehouse located in the Plaza Maravillas de Lorquí. Companions of the injured man, who was conscious, managed to free him and called the Emergency Coordination Center for help.

Patrols from the Local Police, the Civil Guard and two ambulances from the Emergency Service traveled to the scene of the event. After providing first aid to the wounded man, the paramedics transferred him to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia. Following the established protocol, the Occupational Health and Safety Institute of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia was informed of the occupational accident.