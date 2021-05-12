The 18-year-old was taken to the Rafael Méndez hospital with multiple injuries Rafael Méndez Hospital. / LV INMA RUIZ Lorca Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 14:04



Emergency health services treated and transferred to the Rafael Méndez hospital an 18-year-old young man who was seriously injured when he fell from a height of ten meters when he was working on the roof of the San Diego de Lorca shopping center.

112 received calls reporting the accident at 11.17 am. Up to the scene of the event, national and local police patrols were mobilized, as well as a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061.

After being stabilized, the injured man was transferred to the hospital with multiple injuries. The incident was reported to the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health of the Region of Murcia.