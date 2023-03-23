Elvira Ramos, a worker at the Generalitat Valenciana, during her statement in the trial against Francisco Camps, this Thursday.

Elvira Ramos, an employee of the Generalitat Valenciana for decades, has affirmed this Thursday that Álvaro Pérez, known by the alias of the whiskers and a trusted man of the Gürtel plot in that community, “went in and out of the offices” of the senior officials of the regional Administration on a regular basis. During her statement as a witness in the trial against Francisco Camps for the alleged involvement of the PP politician in the corrupt network led by Francisco Correa, the worker has ratified that a contract was even “given” to the officials so that they awarded to Orange Market, the company that used the plot to land in this autonomy: “You had to contract with them and you had to contract with them,” he insisted.

More information

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has thus influenced his thesis: that the corrupt network moved at will through the highest levels of the Generalitat, which he allegedly accessed thanks to the help of then-President Camps, for whom he is asking for two and a half years. jail for maneuvering to award contracts to Correa’s companies. The public ministry has reminded Ramos of her statement in instruction of her, when she stated that she was “vox populi that these people met at higher levels, from CEOs and counselors”; and that there was “pressure” to contract with Gürtel, “from the president, in my opinion.” “Which president?” The prosecutor Concepción Nicolás asked him this Thursday. “De Camps”, the regional worker has ratified, who has added that El Bigotes went “especially” to the office of Víctor Campos, then regional vice president.

Ramos became the secretary and kept the agenda of Salvadora Ibars, former general director of Institutional Promotion. According to the public ministry, Camps “verbally gave Ibars instructions” to award Orange Market the “work related to the assembly of the booth of Large Projects” of the tourism fair Fitur 2009.

Ramos’s words did not please the Camps defense, which was visibly irritated. The politician’s lawyer has even yelled at the witness, which has caused the court to call him to calm down and ask him to moderate his tone.

Contradictions between witnesses

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

José Antonio Lamparero, during his statement in the trial against Camps, this Thursday.

This Thursday’s session has also left contradictions among some witnesses. Jorge Antonio Lamparero, former General Director of Environmental Quality of the Generalitat and former Valencian deputy of the PP, has assured that he knew El Bigotes — “he was a picturesque character, we all knew him in Valencia” — but he added that he never had any relationship with him and that he did not know that he had landed in the community through the Orange Market. However, Francisco Segura, one of Lamparero’s direct reports, has stated that his former boss “introduced them to the Orange Market company” and that they held “meetings” and “ate” with people from said company.

The oral view now enters a new stop. The trial, which sits Camps and 25 other people on the bench, will resume on April 18 with the testimony of more witnesses.