In Moscow, a worker died when a foundation pit collapsed at a construction site. Reported by the City News Agency “Moscow” citing a source in law enforcement.

The accident happened in the Ostankinsky metropolitan area. “At the construction site at st. Bolshaya Maryinskaya, 19, the foundation pit collapsed. A worker fell into the pit, he was covered with construction waste and earth. The man died, “- said the source of the agency.

The interlocutor of the agency noted that in connection with the threat of further collapse of the excavation, the body of the worker cannot be lifted. It is also reported that operatives arrived at the scene.

Earlier it became known about the collapse of the overground passage in the Stupino near Moscow in the village of Sidorovo.

