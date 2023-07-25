The partial collapse this Tuesday in the works of the building that belonged to the Adoratrices school in Logroño leaves a worker dead, who had been trapped in the incident, and two injured workers, who have been transferred to the San Pedro Hospital, one of them with a “reserved prognosis”, as confirmed by the spokesperson for the National Police.

For now, the causes that have caused the three-story building, located in the heart of the La Rioja capital, to have collapsed early in the morning are unknown. “It has been a cascading landslide, as if it were a domino,” assured the Councilor for the Interior of the Logroño City Council, Francisco Iglesias, in statements to Cadena SER de La Rioja.

At the time of the incident there were three workers working on the works. Two have been injured and taken to hospital, while the third has been trapped. Finally, his lifeless body was located shortly before 2:00 p.m. “There is fear for his life,” the spokeswoman for the National Police had advanced an hour earlier, after all attempts to locate him were in vain.

The mayor of Logroño, Conrado Escobar, has pronounced in the same sense, who has insisted this morning that the causes of the collapse are unknown, while the debris removal tasks continued.

One of the interior façades of the courtyard of the centrally located Adoratrices school in Logroño has collapsed, which has caused three injuries, one of whom is under the rubble and is being sought by dogs from the canine patrol of the La Rioja National Police.

Raquel Manzanares (EFE)

“All available means” have been used, in the case of a drone, with a thermal camera to determine the place where the trapped worker could be, as well as dogs from the canine units of the National Police and the Civil Guard.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

“Given these circumstances, we have made the decision to carry out the removal of rubble manually and with the help of heavy machinery to try to find, hopefully alive, this person,” acknowledged the councilor of the Logroño City Council. Work that, in any case, is slow and that “will last for hours.”

In the vicinity of the educational center -on Juan XXIII and Doctores Castroviejo streets- the emergency services (ambulances, firefighters, civil protection…) are deployed, together with the agents of the Scientific Police and the Tedax, who continue in the search and rescue tasks and in clarifying the causes of the collapse.

This property next to the Purísima Concepción and Santa María Micaela schools, better known as Adoratrices and whose construction dates back to the 1960s, was being renovated to house a university residence, with 120 beds. The project has an investment of three million euros.

The structure of the building has been “very damaged” by the collapse, which will force its complete demolition, once the causes have been clarified, according to the person in charge of the Logroño City Council.

La Rioja, the least populated community in Spain (322,699 inhabitants, according to the INE register as of April 1, 2023), has recorded 11 people killed in work accidents so far this year, two more than in all of 2022, according to data from the UGT and CCOO.

The first of these unions has called a concentration in memory of the deceased worker on Wednesday in Logroño. In addition, it calls for an “exhaustive” investigation to clarify what happened.

The Ocisa company is in charge of remodeling the building with you at the Adoratrices school, although the deceased worker did it for Construcciones Alsarag, subcontracted by Ocisa, according to information from UGT La Rioja.