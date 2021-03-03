The Dubai Criminal Court has ruled a five-year prison sentence followed by deportation, against an (Asian) worker who hit his colleague with a wooden stick on the head, which led to his death as a result of his injuries, attributing the reason for committing the crime to his desire to discipline the victim, due to his insulting of their manager who respects and appreciates him. His saying in the investigations of the Public Prosecution.

In detail, the director of operations at the site that witnessed the crime said that he was sitting in his office and heard the sound of people screaming, so he went to the place quickly, to find the victim lying on his face and trembling with blood flowing from his head, while he saw the perpetrator appeared confused and afraid and then fled the scene.

He added that he asked their colleagues about what had happened and they told him that an altercation occurred between them, and the victim turned his back to the accused who took a piece of wood used in construction work and hit him on the head from the back, so he called the ambulance that took the victim to the hospital, but he died of his injury, while the accused was caught in The workers’ accommodation is where he stayed, frightened.

For his part, a Dubai police witness said that a report was received about a blatant assault in Al Quoz Industrial Area, so he moved immediately with his colleagues and saw the victim lying on the ground, blood flowing from his head, and he learned the details of the incident from eyewitnesses who reported that the accused asked the victim before he was beaten Why did he continue harassing their manager, and the latter told him that there was a passing dispute that ended two months ago, and a verbal altercation took place between them.

He added that he participated in the process of arresting the accused, and by asking him he acknowledged his crime, indicating that he took a wooden piece and hit his colleague on the head because of his extreme anger at him, given that he quarreled with their manager who respects and appreciates him and does not accept that anyone insults him, confirming that he did not plan his crime. But it was a momentary act, and he saw the wooden piece at the place and hit him with it without intending to kill him.





