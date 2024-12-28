A former employee of the Spanish Embassy in the United Kingdom has sued the Spanish Government after high-ranking personnel accused her of being an alleged “double agent”, reports the Times.

According to this medium, Lydia Lorenzowho has dual Spanish and British citizenship, has also accused embassy staff of systematically making “derogatory” comments about the UK government and British people in general.

According to the TimesMoncloa has tried to have Lorenzo’s discrimination claim dismissed on the grounds that embassy staff were exempt from complaints due to labor laws in the UK.

But three British judges have rejected the Spanish government’s argument about what is legally known as state immunity, meaning Lorenzo’s claims for discrimination and unfair dismissal They will now be heard by a labor court.

According to the TimesLorenzo’s lawyers will argue before that court that a senior official at the Spanish embassy in London joked about Lorenzo’s loyalty to Spain, suggesting that “I could be a double agent.”

The lawyers maintain that Lorenzo was the subject of suggestions to restrict your access to certain documents and parts of the embassy due to his dual nationality. His complaint also includes allegations that one of the embassy’s “diplomatic agents” criticized “Britain, the British and the British government.”

Lorenzo’s claim had already been authorized for a plenary hearing, first by the labor court and then by the labor appeal court, but the Spanish government continued to argue that officials at its Embassy They should have state immunity from suit.

In a ruling last week, three judges of the Court of Appeals —Lord Bean, Lord Baker and Lady Andrews—dismissed Madrid’s arguments.

The judges maintain that Lorenzo’s work at the Embassy, ​​which involved performing administrative tasks for diplomats, was not included in the scope of international law and was therefore not covered by state immunity legislation.

Ryan Bradshaw, a partner at London law firm Leigh Day, who represented Lorenzo, told the Times that he was “delighted” that the appeal judges had agreed “remained firm” against the arguments of the Spanish Government.

“It is an important sentence that reinforces that discriminatory practices should not be considered above the law in any workplace,” says Bradshaw.