A worker in a school cafeteria in Perm was stirring and applying with her bare hands a vegetable salad for the children. The corresponding video, shot by one of the students, was published in the “Zakamsk New” group in “In contact with“.

The footage shows how a woman dressed as a cook stands in the kitchen and reaches into a pot with the inscription “salad”. She takes out a handful of grated carrots and puts them somewhere.

The publication says that the 11-year-old girl who filmed the video tries not to eat school food, other students also complained about the taste and quality of the dishes before. Last fall, another schoolgirl photographed and brought home an uncooked cutlet from school. With her, the parents came to the director, and then to the cook, who refused to try the cooked.

The video with the salad was sent to Rospotrebnadzor. According to REN TV, a check has begun at the educational institution.