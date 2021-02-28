The flames have spread rapidly to the first floor, the occupants of the house having to take refuge on the terrace Emergency personnel working in the home where the fire occurred. / 112

A two-story single-family house located in the Murcian district of Zarandona has suffered a fire that apparently originated in a wood fireplace, spreading the flames to the first floor of the house and forcing firefighters to act.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Murcia Region received a call at 12:47 this Sunday informing of the event in which it was alerted that three people were trapped inside the house, specifically in the area of the terrace.

Immediately they have moved to the place, in the Zarandona avenue of the aforementioned district, members of the Murcia Local Police and Firefighters of the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of the Murcia City Council who have worked to extinguish the flames.

Two ambulances have also traveled to the house where the fire occurred, without any data on possible injuries having yet been released.