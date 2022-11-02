The former suitor and tronista of Men and Women, Claudia Piumetto became a mother for the first time: the little one is called Matilde

After nine months of anxious waiting, the most beautiful joy has finally arrived in the home of Claudia Piumetto. The former face of Men and Women, romantically linked to Emanuele Fina, has in fact just become a mother for the first time. As had already happened for the announcement of her pregnancy, also in this case the new mother has chosen to give the good news through her Instagram profile.

Many will remember Claudia Piumetto for her television experience in Men and women. It was the 2007/2008 season and she was one of the suitors of the then tronista Emanuele Morelli.

She was not chosen and the following year, in the 2008/2009 season, she returned to the program in different guises, those of tronista. At the end of the journey he chose the suitor Diego Daddi, who however refused the proposal.

In the following years, Piumetto focused more on hers private lifefirst opening his own real estate agency and then working in a dealership.

About a year and a half ago she met true love, what seems to be destined to last forever. Not much is known about him. He is not part of the show business and his name is Emanuele Fina.

Last spring, the former suitors and tronista had given her followers a unexpected announcement and very happy at the same time, that of being pregnant for the first time.

Ask me if I’m happy?! 😍 The meaning of everything…. We are waiting for you

These are the words that Claudia had added to the post with which she exploded with joy in announcing that she would soon become mom.

Claudia Piumetto’s first child

At the beginning of June, then, Claudia was back on social media to give a update very important about her pregnancy. Following an ultrasound she had in fact discovered the sex of the baby and immediately wanted to share the news with everyone. In support of the post he had written:

Finally now I can say it: our life turns pink. The most beautiful color in the world! Mom and dad are waiting for you princess!

So he was in the fifth month of pregnancy and the best moment of all was still far away.

Now it is finally here and the little one Matildethis is the name chosen for the baby, she arrived in the arms of mom and dad.