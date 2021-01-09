After having created great expectation, Dan Breitman in Cantando 2020 (El Trece, 22.45), he performed the song “Mi ciudad”, by Nacha Guevara, who is on the jury of the reality show produced by LaFlia, a company owned by Marcelo Tinelli.

The performance came with suspense. At the gala the day before yesterday, Thursday, Dan Breitman and Flor Anca they were ready to play with Nacha’s song, but the drivers Ángel De Brito and Laurita Fernández they were warned that there was no time left. In this way, they prolonged the suspense until yesterday, Friday.

As explained by the Nacha guevara, “My city” is a song that she composed during a plane flight.

Nacha explained it like this at Thursday’s gala: “I had been in exile,” he said. “In ’83, (Alberto) Favero and I came to Argentina for the assumption of (Ricardo) Alfonsín.” In reference to the country’s return to democracy after the military dictatorship that had begun in 1976, Guevara stated: “It was a moment of dreams and hope“.

“We spent an unforgettable week, we saw people that we hadn’t seen for a long time, we got excited,” Nacha continued to recall, “and when I was on the plane that was taking me to the United States, then, I wrote ‘My city'”.

The hosts of the show asked him to advise Dan Breitman and Flor Anca on how to perform that song. Nacha replied that she could not do it since she did not know how they had prepared her and did not want to interfere.

By any suggestion, he proposed: “Have fun, enjoy it. This song, despite having a lot of nostalgia, is happy“.

Last night, when the time came, Breitman and Anca they did their performance and at the time of giving them the return, Nacha guevara expressed joy: “Thank you, thank you very much,” he told them. In reference to the interpretation of the couple, he said: “They sang it with a lot of energy. They put on a lot of show. I can’t be objective, but I loved it.”

So, before I rated the pair with 10, at the request of De Brito and Laurita, Nacha Guevara accepted the challenge of going out on the dance floor and singing “Mi ciudad” with Dan and Flor. So, starred in one of the brightest moments of Singing 2020.

Then, Karina The Little Princess said: “I am very sensitive because this program is ending and I had abstinence from being on the dance floor singing.” Fascinated with the fact that Nacha’s theme valued her city and her country, she rated the participants 10.

With the secret ballot, Oscar Mediavilla He maintained: “They are both good artists. They did very well. Today they were lucky enough to have the pleasure of making an impact with Nacha. I am going to give them my honest score.” Moria Casán He said: “I liked it, but more or less”, and gave them 7.

Dan Breitman and Flor Anca enjoyed interpreting “My city”, by Nacha Guevara, in Cantando 2020. Capture TV.

ACE