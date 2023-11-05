AWhen his novel “(Berlin, Miami)” was two-thirds finished, the literary scholar Hannes Bajohr copied the manuscript into the input window of the AI ​​model Claude and asked it to summarize the text. There wasn’t much that could be done with it: “I’m sorry,” replied Claude, “but I’m having great difficulty understanding the content and context of this story. A lot of things seem disjointed and confused. I can recognize some storylines and recurring themes, such as the escape from Miami to Berlin and to an island, the loss of a friend named ‘Kieferling’, the figure of the ‘life viruses’ and a ‘lightweight’, as well as philosophical reflections on repetitions in history. In addition, there are many unclear references and leaps in thought. Perhaps this story is simply not accessible to an artificial intelligence like me and tailored to human readers.”

Harald Staun Editor in the features section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

However, most human readers would probably feel the same way as Claude. “(Berlin, Miami)” is a confused, unwieldy text, its plot doesn’t get going and is full of bizarre jumps. Some of his language sounds as if it had been translated from a foreign language using a lexicon by someone who has never spoken a word of German, grammatically correct but without a feeling for word choice or idioms. What is not entirely unreasonable: “(Berlin, Miami)” was written by a text generator – or with the help of one. Bajohr was not simply interested in creating a novel that proves – or disproves – that language models can now imitate common narrative patterns, but rather the other way around: he designed the book as an experiment to find out whether and with what means Can teach models to break through common narrative patterns.

Pixel dancers in the storm of reality

For this purpose, Bajohr worked with GPT-J and GPT-NeoX, open source alternatives to the well-known ChatGPT, which you can also add your own texts to, as he writes in the afterword, which is not only an essential operating manual, but also a clever interpretation of the Experiment provides. For “(Berlin Miami),” Bajohr has supplemented the database with four contemporary German novels that can be considered exemplary of the literature of a “digital society”: “Pixeltanzer” by Berit Glanz, “Flexen in Miami” by Joshua Groß, “Reality Thunderstorm ” by Julia Zange and “Miami Punk” by Juan S. Guse. The title came from the most important locations in the templates.

Unlike when using ChatGPT, Bajohr could not simply give his text generator a blanket command to write a complete novel, but rather it worked in a similar way to the autocomplete of search engines. This allowed him to gently direct the flow of text, but he did this primarily to fix a problem that arose from his program’s limited memory: because it kept “forgetting” the context after a certain amount of text, he had to little hand-holding and occasionally reminding one of motifs and figures.







In the depths of vector space

Writing thus became “an exploratory voyage into the depths of the eternal present of vector space,” Bajohr explains, a journey through “a web of probabilities” that encompasses the four novels and “restructures them in a way that presents them as causal and connected worlds literally blown apart.” What remained of the originals are a few names and locations, isolated motifs – with a recognizable Guse overhang, because his novel, which was over 600 pages long, was the longest of the books used. And while the superimposition of the patterns that the AI ​​discovers in the material does not result in a story or even a coherent narrative world, as Bajohr describes it, a certain “sound”, a “vibe” survives.