Before the start of the race in the European leagues during the second half of next August, the transfer movement of a number of the pillars of the “Carthage Eagles” team was active, towards the lights leagues in England, France, Germany and Italy, for new experiences in the 2023-2024 season.

On Tuesday, midfielder Hamza Rafia officially completed with the Italian club “Lecce”, the Tunisians’ transfers to new European clubs, one day after his teammate Anis Ben Slimane signed a contract with Sheffield United from the Danish Brøndby.

Wholesale deals and new stations

Last June, Hungarian Ferencvaros signed a contract with Esperance club midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Ramadan, to be the second Tunisian player to carry the club’s shirt after Issa Al-Aidouni.

On July 8, Ben Ramadan began his first professional adventure in his football career, after participating in the first training with his new team at the “Groupama Arena”, the stronghold of Ferencváros club, before receiving a special reception from his colleagues.

Ben Ramadan, one of the best players in the Tunisian Premier League last season, signed a 3-year contract, in a free transfer deal, following the end of his contract with Esperance last June, and the value of the deal amounted to 2.5 million euros.

Bin Ramadan revealed, in the first media statement after his transfer to the Hungarian league champion, that he aspires to merge quickly and participate with Ferencvaros in the European Champions League for the 2023-2024 season.

After Bin Ramadan’s deal with Ferencvarush, Elias Al-Sakhiri signed a contract with the German club Eintracht Frankfurt from Cologne in a free transfer, after he ended a career with the latter that lasted between 2019 and 2023.

Al-Sakhiri, who was chosen by specialized websites and newspapers as part of the ideal squad for the Bundesliga for the 2022-2023 season, ended the ambiguity surrounding his destination in the new season, as he contracted with Frankfurt for 3 years.

The Italian club Lecce announced, on Tuesday, the final completion of high-profile annexation procedures from the Italian club Pescara, with a 3-year contract, with the possibility of extension for an additional two years.

Rafia, 23, played in French clubs Lyon and Italian Juventus, then moved to the Belgian League from the Standard de Liege gate, before returning to Italy, where he played for Cremonese club, then Pescara, before signing with Lecce.

The movement of the Tunisian national team players continued, when last Sunday, Danish Brøndby striker Anis Ben Slimane signed a contract with the English club Sheffield United, in an experience that was his first in the “Premier League”.

Bin Suleiman, 22, has a contract with Sheffield until June 2026, with a deal worth around 4.5 million pounds, according to British media.

Ben Slimane, the second Tunisian in the “Premier League”, will be next to his compatriot Hannibal Al-Majbri, who returned to the ranks of Manchester United, after playing last year with the colors of Birmingham City on loan.

Fortunes galore

According to a number of experts and technicians, the marketing value of the Tunisian national team players has increased dramatically, especially after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which witnessed a remarkable brilliance of the “Carthage Eagles”, which made them the subject of follow-up from many clubs.

Tunisian coach Tariq Al-Masoudi revealed, “The chances of Tunisian professionals succeeding with their new clubs are ample, especially since they will have a good time to play, in addition to their technical and physical capabilities that qualify them to play in the starting line-up.”

Al-Masoudi told “Sky News Arabia” that “players such as Elias Al-Sakhiri with Frankfurt, Mohamed Ali Bin Ramadan with Frinkfareuch, or Anis Bin Suleiman with Sheffield United, are able to emerge and succeed, although Al-Sakhiri’s brilliance will not be surprising after the player presented the peak of his potential with Colin.”

Al-Masoudi continued: “The emergence of these players requires a lot of efforts, especially discipline and a professional mentality, but they can impose themselves strongly during the next season. I expect Ben Suleiman to prove his heels with Sheffield Club to integrate into the group from the first weeks due to his technical capabilities. The English Premier League is the station where Ben Suleiman will unleash his football energies.”

Al-Masoudi stressed, “It is clear that the great footballing qualities of the Tunisian player in general will be a factor for his success. Ben Ramadan is one of the best players in Tunisia at the present time, and entering European stadiums through the gate of the Hungarian League is the best option for him to achieve success.”