Paolo Carullo and Miriam Leone have become parents for the first time: the little one is called Orlando and bears both their surnames

After 9 months of anxious waiting, last December 29th, to seal a year full of emotions, Miriam Leone gave birth to her first baby. The former Miss Italy made the happy announcement on New Year's Day, also revealing the name chosen for the little one: Orlando Leone Carullo.

Credit: mirimeo – Instagram

The most beautiful moment that can come in a woman's life, that is when she holds her own in her arms for the first time childhas arrived for the splendid Miriam Leone.

The former Miss Italy, actress, presenter and now super well-known face of Italian entertainment in general, yesterday, that of New Year'sit has indeed announced the happy event through its social channels.

Birth, that of her child, which as she explains in the post took place last year December 29thas if to seal a fantastic year characterized above all by this wonderful news.

Credit: mirimeo – Instagram

The baby's name is Orlando and to him, his mother and father, they decided to give him both surnamesthen Leone and Carullo.

Miriam posted a photo of hers hand while gently caressing that of the newborn, then accompanying it with these sweet words:

On December 29th our baby was born… Orlando Leone Carullo💙❤️♥️… Infinite love… thanks to life, to my husband Paolo, to our family, to Dr. Bulfoni, Stefania Del Duca and the entire team of midwives, to Dr. Ciralli and all the wonderful staff at Humanitas… we are so happy 😍

Miriam Leona and the discovery of her pregnancy

It was her husband who gave this splendid gift to Miriam Leone Paolo Carullowith whom she married in September 2021 in Scicli, Sicily.

Financial manager by profession and with a passion for music, he is completely far from the world of entertainment and the two, more often than not, prefer to live their relationship outside the spotlight.

Relation, marriagewhich proceeds to full sails and which received the icing on the cake last summer, when Miriam discovered she was pregnant.

To announce it, the former Miss Italy gave a long interview to Vanity Fair explaining all the myriad of beautiful emotions that this imminent event would cause him. Click here to read it.