The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ordered a woman to pay another 30 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she sustained as a result of the defendant’s assault and bruising with swelling and redness in her body.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against another, in which she demanded that she be obligated to pay her 200 thousand dirhams as material and moral compensation with interest at the rate of 9% from the date of the judgment becoming and obligating her to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorneys’ fees with the provision of the judgment to expedited enforcement, noting that the defendant had For assaulting her, a criminal judgment was issued against her, and the defendant’s mistake resulted in material and moral damages, which prompted her to file a compensation case. Pictures of penal judgments and a copy of a medical report were attached, while the defendant’s attorney submitted a reply memorandum demanding the rejection of the case.

For its part, the court clarified in the merits of its judgment that the conviction of the defendant for the charge of assaulting the integrity of the plaintiff’s body is established from the penal judgment, and then the judgment has acquired the authority of the res judicata in what it decided before the civil court. It was available before the defendant, and it was definitively proven against her, and it was clear that this error was the reason for the damages to the plaintiff, and the illegal act on the basis of which the criminal case was filed was the same as the one on whose basis the civil lawsuit was filed. To violate it or to re-examine it, which makes the elements of responsibility of error, damage and causal relationship available in the right of the defendant and the court builds its judgment on this basis.

In the plaintiff’s request for compensation, the court indicated that it is established from the penal judgment that the defendant assaulted the plaintiff, and that, according to the attached medical report, resulted in longitudinal and transverse abrasions to the plaintiff’s body and bruises with swelling and redness in the left forearm as well as the upper back, in addition to the moral damage suffered by the plaintiff She was represented in the pain, heartbreak and sadness that she felt because of the defendant’s mistake. The court ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 30,000 dirhams and obligated her to pay fees and expenses and refused all other requests.



