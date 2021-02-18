A gang consisting of 5 African women prepared a plan to lure an Asian IT consultant and stole him through a fake account on the “Tinder” application for massage services, and they put pictures of beautiful European features, so the victim fell into a trap, and communicated with the account, so they provided him with the apartment address and number, and when He entered, beating and humiliating him, then forcing him to disclose his bank data, including the secret number for his bank application on his phone, and they transferred 250 thousand dirhams from his bank account through the application to unknown accounts, after threatening him with death.

They were not satisfied with that, but they withdrew another 30,000 dirhams from his credit card. Dubai Police arrested three of them and referred them to the Public Prosecution and from there to the Criminal Court, which started their trial.

The victim said during investigations that he saw an advertisement for massage services on the Tinder application and he liked the pictures of the girls who appeared, so he contacted the number on the account, and a woman guided him to the address, so he went at ten in the evening, and opened a woman with African features, then he was surprised by four other women who left the course They asked him for what he had of money, so he took out 200 dirhams, but one of them pulled his wallet and phone, and asked him to open the phone because it was closed with a secret number, so he refused, but she promptly slapped him on the face, and another woman strangled him, then put a third knife on his neck, then he responded and opened the phone.

The victim added that they forced him in the same way to open his bank’s mobile application, and they saw his balance of 439 thousand dirhams, so they transferred 250 thousand dirhams, from it to different accounts, then one of them withdrew a credit card and left the apartment and it was found that she withdrew 30 thousand dirhams from it, and they stole from it. He called him an iPhone X, and they allowed him to leave after that, so he called his bank, and informed them of the matter as he informed the police, who summoned him within days to identify three of the accused.

For his part, a Dubai police witness said that upon receiving the report, a research team was formed, and reliable source information was received about the presence of the defendants in an apartment in another emirate, so they were raided and three of the accused were brought in, and one of them admitted that she was luring people through the application of Tinder, noting that she participated in the attack The accused must and compel him to disclose his bank data and transfer sums of money from his account to other accounts outside the state, as the other two accused of the crime have acknowledged.





