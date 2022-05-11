A quarrel broke out between four girls, three of them were fined 30 thousand dirhams, after they insulted the fourth girl with words and phrases that harm her reputation. A penal ruling and a fine of 5000 dirhams for each of them.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against three girls, demanding that they pay her an amount of 250 thousand dirhams as compensation for material and moral damages, in addition to obligating them to pay fees and expenses. A copy of the penal judgment, while the defendants submitted a reply memorandum in which they argued that the case was not accepted as a form for not submitting the dispute to the Conciliation and Reconciliation Center.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that it was evident from the papers that the dispute was submitted to the Mediation and Conciliation Center at the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court, and the center ended up referring the dispute to the court due to the failure of conciliation.

The court indicated that the evidence in the case papers is that the defendant’s mistake, which was insulting the plaintiff, was convicted of it under a criminal judgment, and they were punished in absentia with a fine of 5,000 dirhams for each of them, so the court must rely on this judgment in establishing the error on his part, which requires compensation.

And she pointed out that the defendants’ mistake was proven, according to what is established in the penal judgment, because of the defendant’s insult, which leads to the error that necessitates liability in his right. To pay the plaintiff an amount of 15,000 dirhams as compensatory compensation for the material and moral damages incurred by her, and to obligate the defendants to pay fees and expenses.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

