It is the wish of many people, be able to retire from working life with sufficient financial stability to do so as soon as possible and be able to enjoy the rest of your life without financial hardship. But not everyone earns six-figure or million-euro salaries, so that You have to turn to other life models, such as Jackie Cummings Koski.

This American is finance expert, author of the book Money Letters 2 My Daughter, and also gives lectures. Play with an advantage because He has the knowledge to achieve that goal, but has wanted to share his secrets.

Cummings is 49 years old, and five years ago he started with a philosophy called FIRE (Financial Independence Retire Early), which speaks of seek early retirement at an early age. Now, she has been able to retire from working life with a net worth of $ 1.3 million (1.06 million euros), thanks to a system based on savings and, at the same time, on constant investment. These are the five steps to follow, how do you collect Business Insider.

Calculate how much money you need to retire

He began to calculate and record everything related to his net worth since 2013, from your income and expenses to your savings and investments. He had $ 500,000 then. And from that applied the 4% rule, based on the fact that you can withdraw 4% from your pension fund in the first year after retirement without posing a risk.

Based on those calculations, in theory you could withdraw that same amount every year for the next 25 years, always taking into account how prices evolve and without going overboard. According to your heritage, needed a million dollars to live on $ 40,000 a year after retirement. And in five years it could be achieved if it continued saving and investing little by little for it.

Squeeze the tax benefits to the fullest

This financial expert worked as an account executive in a large company for 20 years with an annual salary of $ 80,000. By saving and investing and getting the most tax benefit from your health savings accounts and 401 (K) savings plan managed to comply with this section.

The aforementioned savings plan is Common in the United States, offered by public and private companies to their employees to save money for retirement without having to pay state or federal taxes until the time to withdraw the money from the plan.

An austere, low-cost lifestyle

A life of savings supposes this, manage well what you spend your money on, do not live in a very expensive area or pay a lot of mortgage, etc. In short, do not buy more than you should or have excessive luxuries and develop a great capacity for saving.

Learn a lot about finances and take advantage of it

It is important too have knowledge about the subject, like her. Since she was little, growing up in a humble family, she lived with a life model of saving as much as possible. That made him curious and was formed in every possible way, and even joined a local investment club. Soon realized he was better at investing than budgeting and chose to optimize the first.

Setting a goal after retirement to support yourself

When you reach financial stability and the desired equity figure it is important not to throw it all away. That is why you have to continue applying everything you have learned. She, for example, says that through conferences, courses and presentations she has continued to generate income and he has even studied a specialized master’s degree, which will allow him to have more peace of mind in the future.