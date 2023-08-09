“Hello, pretty little boy, are you very hungry?” asks Catia Lattouf while holding a baby hummingbird in her hands, the new patient who was admitted to the kind of hospital she has in her apartment in Mexico City where it has saved hundreds of the tiny birds from death in the past decade.

The hummingbird gradually yields to Lattouf’s caresses and allows its head and body to be evaluated while being carefully observed by the young man who rescued it in the patio of his house after falling from a nest.

“It’s a cynanthus wide peak”, says the 73-year-old philanthropist, after completing the review. She immediately brings an eyedropper to her beak to start feeding her while she affectionately whispers to her: “oh, mom!, you want to eat”.

This is the routine that Lattouf assumed as part of his daily life 11 years ago after transforming his apartment, located in the exclusive neighborhood of Polanco, into a makeshift hospital for birds where he now cares for 60 hummingbirds, including sick, injured, and young that fell. from their nests.

His initiative has become a reference for bird lovers or specialists who often ask him for advice and support to save hummingbirds in different corners of Mexico and Latin America. The hospital also supports state agencies such as the Iztacala Faculty of Higher Studies of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, located in the state of Mexico, which refers to the activist some of the cases that it cannot attend due to lack of resources, time and space. , affirmed one of its researchers, María del Coro Arizmendi.

There are no precise data on the hummingbird population that inhabits Mexico City, said Arizmendi. He added that in the capital there are 22 registered species, of which the beryl hummingbird and the broad-billed hummingbird are the most common. It is estimated that there are 57 species in the country and around 350 on the continent.

Among dozens of hummingbirds that fluttered around the ceiling, the walls and the window of his bedroom, Lattouf, of Lebanese origin, recounted that after overcoming colon cancer in 2011, he went to the hospital to receive a specimen that had the right eye detached after being attacked by another bird.

Encouraged by a veterinarian friend, the woman, who only had studies in French literature, decided to take care of the pigeon. the one she called gucci after putting it in a box of glasses from that Italian brand. A very close relationship arose between the two. He became her inseparable companion and even followed her when she sat working in front of her computer and watched her mounted on the screen.

“He wrote me a new life,” said Lattouf, telling how the bird, which lived for nine months, brought her out of the sadness and loneliness in which she was submerged after the death of her husband, in 2009, and after going through the cancer that led her to sell her five boutiques couture to focus on your healing.

After the departure of Gucci, Lattouf began to receive other injured or sick hummingbirds brought to him by friends and acquaintances while expanding his knowledge on the care of these birds that only inhabit the American continent and that usually weigh an average of 4 to 6 grams and measure between 10 and 13 centimeters. .

Contaminated water infections

“Most arrive almost newborn; many others come crashed, ”said the activist when describing some of her tiny patients who have lesions on their wings or infections from consuming contaminated water from drinking fountains.

In May the population of the makeshift hospital took a leap after a young man posted a video of the place on the TikTok social network that reached more than a million and a half views and made Lattouf known to many bird lovers who took him dozens of new patients.

Far from being anguished by her sudden fame, the woman admitted that she never rejects an injured bird and that between her and her collaborator Cecilia Santos, whom she calls the “hummingbird lullaby”, they manage to take care of the birds during long days that They begin at 5 o’clock and last until night.

In the main room, where Lattouf sleeps, are most of the patients who remain in that area until they fully recover. When they grow up and have enough strength to fly and feed on their own, the woman moves them to a neighboring room in order to prepare them for their release, which usually takes place on an open terrace in front of a wooded area in the south of the city. .

Many of the hummingbirds he receives manage to return to their natural habitat, but others die at the hospital and are buried in front of the building where Lattouf lives in an isolated area among small plants.

When talking about the dangers hummingbirds face in the Mexican metropolis, with more than 20 million inhabitants, the activist admitted that the risks have increased due to the dizzying progress of construction that has taken away flower gardens and the appearance of magpies. They attack them and destroy their nests.

Despite this, Lattouf is optimistic and bets that other bird lovers join his crusade in order to multiply the gardens and flower pots in the capital’s buildings to provide food for one of the great pollinators.

“Nothing is guaranteed. I believe that God ensures life and takes it, but we do everything possible, ”he concluded.