The Allahabad High Court has said in a judgment that if a woman has a relationship with another person without getting divorced, then she will not be taken away from her minor child. While disposing of the habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of a person named Ram Kumar Gupta, Justice JJ Munir said, ‘It is true that the woman went to another person’s house without getting divorced and formed a new relationship with that person, but this She cannot be denied the status of a mother. ‘

The court said, “Taking away her minor child from the mother can have a bad effect on her development.” In this petition, Ram Kumar Gupta alleged that his wife Sanyogita’s marriage to another person is illegal as the marriage has been done without divorce and because of this Sanyogita lost her rights to her child Anmol.



The woman said in court, her husband used to commit cruelty because

During the hearing, the child’s mother Sanyogita said that her husband Ram Kumar used to show cruelty to her, due to which she has gone away from her life. On this, the court said that the concern of this court is about the safety and welfare of the minor child, which is safe in his mother’s new house. After the conversation with Sanyogita and her minor son Anmol, the court said that the way the mother of the minor child has described her circumstances in the new house, the court feels that the child is fully ready to meet her mother in the new family.



Court said, father’s right to meet should be ensured

However, the court also said that the right of this child to meet with his father should be ensured at all costs. The court directed that Sanyogita take her child to her father’s home once in two months. The court gave this decision on 9 December 2020.