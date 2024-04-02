England.- A woman's last wish was for “death” to be there during her funeralthe unusual case occurred in England.

Sharon Taffs, from Maldon, Essex, made her daughter and her friend promise that on the day of At his funeral there would be a “grim reaper”since that was his last wish.

Sharon passed away last December from breast cancer, however, her funeral took place in March.

His daughter, Lousie Miller, said that His mother had carefully planned his funeral. and a friend of hers joked that I would go disguised as the feared “death” and Sharon liked the idea.

The woman wanted to be remembered for her sense of humor / Photo: Capture

“We were simply fulfilling his wish.. “She made us promise that we would do it, and he is the kind of friend who would keep that promise no matter what,” Sharon's daughter told the BBC.

It should be noted that the family warned all the guests about the appearance of “the grim reaper”but many decided not to attend, as they thought it would be disrespectful and they did not agree.

A man kept his promise and dressed up as the grim reaper for the funeral / Photo: Capture

“If you investigate the history of the grim reaper well, he was the one who was in charge of transporting the soul to where it goes., so he's not really a bad person. It was a perfect service and it was exactly what she wanted,” her daughter added.

So during the funeral There was a man dressed as the Grim Reaper at the back of the room with everything and a sickle.

“TO She would love the attention her funeral is getting., as it simply showed his personality and sense of humor. She didn't want people to cry, dress in black and be sad, and she got what she wanted. Now I think about his funeral and it makes me smile, it's a good memory, not a bad memory.”

