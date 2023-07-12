The Civil Guard is investigating an alleged case of sexual and labor harassment and abuse in Mazarrón by a British citizen of a 46-year-old employee of the same nationality. The woman filed a complaint last Monday at the Mazarrón post headquarters in which she stated that she had been the victim of sexual harassment and abuse by her boss, with whom she had been working for the last two years. Specifically, the complainant reported that the harassment began in the summer of last year, when her boss bought her some shorts and a top, claiming that she “was hot.”

From that moment on, sexual harassment was almost daily. The complainant specified that while she was working, her boss touched her breasts, crotch and ass; she made indecent propositions to him, sent him messages of sexual content and offered him money to have oral sex, offers that she always rejected.

“On some occasion he put money under my bra, holding me by the hip and putting his hand in to see what color his panties were,” the worker said. Likewise, she indicated that she came to offer him gifts and lent him money when she was having a hard time financially, later requesting sexual favors for them. Given her constant rejections, there were months that he left her without paying for her work. In this sense, the woman, who is being assisted by criminal lawyer Eduardo Romera, provided several WhatsApp messages with conversations in which she asked him to stop harassing her:

«You know very well what you are doing, telling me that I can have more money if I have sex with you or I let you give me oral sex or I send you pictures of me in my underwear, withholding the money because I do not want to kiss you and offering me 20 euros for kissing you and always trying to constantly touch my tits, my ass and between my legs”, she reproaches him.

“I’m sorry for the things I said in the past and I regret it, because it will never happen again,” the employer replies.

The alleged victim stated before the Benemérita that she had not reported this situation before because she needed the money. Finally, when the wife of her boss found out about the harassment and sexual abuse that she suffered, the worker was fired from her, while she decided to file the complaint last Monday.