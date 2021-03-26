The woman woke up stained from an unsuccessful self-tanning on the eve of a romantic evening with her husband and was ashamed of her appearance. Pictured and comments that appeared in a closed Australian Facebook-Community Five Minute Mum (“Mother for five minutes”), drew the attention of the journalists of the Daily Mail.

In the picture posted on the network, the heroine of the material showed her hand, which was completely covered with brown spots. “Oh my God. I woke up like this right before relaxing with my husband at the spa. I ruined my weekend masterfully, ”she signed the post.

According to her, she has been using self-tanning for many years and does not understand how this could have happened. “Does anyone know how to fix this? It’s not sexy at all. Please, help!” – the woman expressed her fear.

Netizens were amused by the publication of the heroine, and they began to give her advice in the comments. “What is this miracle remedy? Can I have this skin color too? “,” Mix a quarter glass of lemon juice and half a glass of salt and start rubbing “,” Better use sugar and coconut oil, so you don’t hurt your skin “,” Wash until it disappears “, – users spoke.

Earlier in March, the woman turned green from a bad self-tanning and compared herself to Shrek. Blogger Saskia posted a video showing the effects of applying expired tanning products. The footage shows her skin turning green and blotchy.