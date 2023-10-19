A close friend of Alla Pugacheva spoke about her suffering abroad. This became known from the broadcast of the program “Emergency. Investigation”.

The singer of the hit “Harlequin” has been living abroad for more than a year. As it turned out, the artist is suffering in a foreign country. This was announced by designer Lyubov Aksenova.

Aksenova and Pugacheva once collaborated. That’s why the designer knows everything about the latest events in Alla Borisovna’s life. According to Lyubov, the singer only pretends that everything is fine with her. In fact, she is worried that she is far from Russia.

“She knows very well that she will worry about her parents, because she came to their graves, but now this opportunity does not exist. I know her very well, she is a woman without any nonsense,” Aksenova said.

