A woman without a partner in Valencia may accumulate maternity and paternity leave, as decreed by the Social Court number 16 of this community. The ruling, known this Friday, allows the woman, in a single-parent family situation, to enjoy both the weeks that would correspond to her as a mother as well as those of the father. With this decision, the court condemns the Social Security and the General Treasury to their payment, after both organizations had shown themselves against this group.

It is not the first time that justice agrees with a mother without a partner. In 2020 it was the Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country that granted another woman both permits, contradicting the criteria of Social Security, which had always denied this possibility. Both in the Valencia judgment and in the previous one, the courts have based their resolutions on the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, a norm that they establish will prevail over any other in the event of conflict.

In the sentence known this Friday in the case of the woman from Valencia, represented by the CSIF union of the Valencian Community, it is determined that if communion between the two permits is not allowed, an episode of discrimination against single-parent families with with respect to biparentals. “If the benefit is denied to the beneficiary in the terms requested, there is a violation of the right to equality enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child (…) because the care, care and development of the affected minor will suffer a clear reduction compared to what others in a similar situation will receive, framed within a biparental family model ”, he argues.

Supreme support

To further substantiate its decision, it also refers to the doctrine of the Supreme Court in this regard, which has stated that the meaning of the rules on maternity protection must be interpreted in light of the general principle of the best interests of the minor . So that in the case of refusal “a bankruptcy of the principle of Equality of article 14 of the Spanish Constitution can be raised”, indicates the ruling.

With this resolution, the mother will be able to enjoy 16 weeks of maternity leave and another eight, which would correspond to the father (in 2020 the parents were entitled to 12 weeks, from which four would be deducted that should be taken immediately after childbirth). CSIF welcomes this resolution, although it assures that “at this time, the denials of Social Security cause single-parent households, and indirectly women, to be discriminated against. Due to the fact of being a single-parent family, that time of care that the minor is guaranteed by law cannot be diminished ”.