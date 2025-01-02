The firefighters found the woman in the kitchen area and personnel from the Medical Emergency System could only certify her death

A woman with reduced mobility dies in the fire in her home this Thursday in Calafell (Tarragona). The event occurred early in the morning, according to ‘Diari de Tarragona’.

Up to seven fire crews were sent to La Cobertura Street and around 8 in the morning the fire was extinguished.

The firefighters found the woman inside the house, specifically in the kitchen area. Personnel from the Medical Emergency System (SEM) treated the victim, but finally they could only certify his death. Two other tenants escaped the fire unharmed.