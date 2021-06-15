A couple sexually abused and robbed a woman with a maturational delay who was accompanied by her mother, in her apartment in the Recoleta neighborhood, after which she was detained by the police.

The complaint was made by the victim’s sister. According to police sources, the arrest was carried out by federal agents of the Technological Crimes Investigation Division, who they captured a man and his partner in the Buenos Aires towns of Florencio Varela and San Miguel.

Sources noted that the 25-year-old man would be involved in the sexual abuse and robbery the victim of a woman in her 40s who suffers from a mental disability and whom she had met through a dating site, last April. The alleged assailant had set up a profile on Badoo under the name “Matías” and had seduced his victim into offering to go to his home.

According to the investigation, after several conversations, the man finally managed to arrange a meeting at her home, located in Austria and Beruti, in Recoleta, where she went with an accomplice.

A man and a woman were arrested on charges of abusing a young woman in Recoleta, beating her and her mother, and then robbing them.

Once inside the department, the accused sexually abused her and, with the complicity of his companion, attacked her with blows and the he handcuffed together with his mother to rob them some valuables and money.

The Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office 7, led by Mónica Cuñarro, initiated an investigation in which images were obtained from security cameras and elements that were appraised and allowed to identify the suspects.

In the raided places, the investigations seized eight cell phones, a computer hard drive, a pendrive, the disability card, ID of the different people, cash and other items of interest to the cause.



The detainees and the kidnapped elements were at the disposal of the Justice, which classified the case as “grossly outrageous sexual abuse and robbery”.

In addition, it is being investigated whether the couple committed similar crimes against other victims.

