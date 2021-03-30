In one of the cafes near Moscow, they refused to serve a woman with a disabled child. About this TV channel “360” on Monday, March 29, the boy’s mother said.

The incident took place at the Broadway barbecue in Odintsovo on Sunday, March 28th. According to the woman, before they constantly came to this institution, but this time the employees of the institution refused to serve them.

“We first went in and saw that there were places, then we lifted the stroller and went in. They said: “We will not serve you, as we do not serve children in a wheelchair. We do not have enough space, we have new furniture – we will not serve, ”said the channel’s interlocutor.

When asked to invite the management, the staff responded that “he is not there today.” The woman with the child had to leave. She said that she had already written a complaint to Rospotrebnadzor and the Moscow Region Prosecutor’s Office.

In turn, the cafe employees said that they offered the woman a solution to the problem, but she refused. As the employee of the establishment said, the visitor was offered to put the boy on a chair and leave the stroller on the street, but the woman reacted “aggressively” and refused.

“The area here is small and does not allow placing a stroller – there is no such a large checkpoint or place where you could put it,” the cafe said.

They added that they had already made a public apology to the woman under her post about what happened on Instagram. The cafe noted that due to the small area of ​​the room, guests usually left scooters, strollers and other vehicles on the street, they did not enter the cafe with them, the website writes. kp.ru…

“The child was sitting in an ordinary stroller, not in a wheelchair, and looked like an ordinary child. How can a waiter determine whether it is disabled or not? ” – said the representatives of the cafe.

As writes “Reedus”, the child of the visitor suffers from cerebral palsy.

On the same day, the press service of the Ombudsman for the Rights of the Child in the Moscow Region, Ksenia Mishonova, promised to remind the staff of all cafes in the region about the problems of families raising disabled children. An open letter will be prepared for institutions. According to Mishonova, business should take on social responsibility, develop and create an accessible environment for people with disabilities, as well as “remove barriers in their heads,” writes RIAMO…

In September last year, the disabled son of a resident of Krasnoyarsk refused to photograph at school with the rest of the class.