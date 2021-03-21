In the Samara region, a woman with a child died after falling into a ravine, according to website regional search and rescue service on Sunday 21 March.

The incident took place in Novokuibyshevsk on the ice of the Krivusha River near the Nefedovsky pier, eyewitnesses reported the incident to the rescuers.

“A woman and a child, not noticing a gully under a thick layer of snow, fell through the ice. The high snowdrift and thin ice did not allow them to get out of the hole on their own, ”it was reported.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene brought the bodies of the dead to the shore and handed over to the police.

Earlier, on March 17, it was reported that in Samara, a four-year-old boy fell into an open hatch from which a cover was stolen.