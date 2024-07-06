For the first time in Canadian history, a woman will hold the highest responsibilities in the country’s Armed Forces. On Wednesday, Justin Trudeau announced the nomination of Jennie Carignan as the new Chief of the Defence Staff. Carignan, who obtained the rank of lieutenant general in 2021 and will be promoted to general, will assume her new duties in a ceremony scheduled for July 18.

The Canadian prime minister said that throughout her career, Jennie Carignan has demonstrated leadership, commitment to excellence and dedication. “They have been tremendous assets to our Armed Forces. Carignan will help make Canada a stronger and safer country,” he said. Trudeau said she is the “ideal person” to lead the institution in times of great challenges. The Canadian premier added that he was advised in his decision by Wayne Eyre, current Chief of the Defence Staff.

Born in Val-des-Sources (Quebec), Jennie Carignan joined the military in 1986 and graduated as a military engineer in 1990. She has received numerous awards throughout her career, including the Order of Military Merit from the Governor General of Canada. She was the first woman to lead a combat force in her country’s Army. She also participated in operations in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Syria. She also headed the NATO mission in Iraq from 2019 to 2020.

Prior to Wednesday’s appointment, Jennie Carignan served as the Armed Forces’ chief of personnel conduct and culture. Her arrival in this position was linked to the crisis in the institution due to numerous cases of discrimination, racism and sexual assault. In her new role, Carignan will have to continue implementing various recommendations to reduce this problem within the barracks. She will also have to confront the obstacles that hinder recruitment. It is estimated that the Canadian Armed Forces has a shortfall of about 16,000 members.

In recent years, the Canadian military has provided significant support in a number of natural disasters, including its involvement in combating the wave of wildfires that hit several parts of the country in 2023. Carignan has experience in these matters, having led relief operations following the floods that hit the province of Quebec in 2019. However, Ottawa has noted the need for institutions and levels of government to be better prepared for the increasing frequency of these events.

The Canadian Armed Forces are also facing the challenge of increasing their presence in the Arctic. Likewise, the focus is on other parts of the world, such as Ukraine. Canada has delivered several military aid packages to Volodymyr Zelensky’s government in its fight against the Russian invasion. On May 23, a group of American senators sent a letter to Justin Trudeau. In the letter, they asked the Prime Minister to have Ottawa respect its commitments to NATO by allocating 2% of GDP to the military budget. In 2023, spending in this area was 1.38%. Trudeau responded a day later, stating that Canada’s allies are satisfied with their investments in defence.

