Following the appointment of Roula Khalaf as head of the Financial Timesin 2019, the election of the British Emma Tucker as director of The Wall Street Journal confirms that the salmon press is no longer a territory reserved for men. Both are the first directors of those headers in their centenary history. The American newspaper was acquired in 2007 by News Corp, the media group of magnate Rupert Murdoch. Tucker, 56, until now directed Sunday Timesanother News Corp.

The new director of Wall Street’s salmon bible has been hailed by Dow Jones, the publishing company -which News Corp acquired in 2007-, as “an energetic and experienced leader” who during her tenure at Sunday Times achieved “a substantial increase” in subscriptions, as well as award-winning journalistic coverage.

Tucker will replace Matt Murray, who has been director for the last four years, as of February 1, when his incorporation to the American economic newspaper will become effective. The British journalist, who before disembarking in Sunday Times went through it Financial Times, will also assume the direction of the Dow Jones Newswires agency, the company explained in a statement. Murray, who since 2018 has had a disagreement with his editors, will now hold a senior position at News Corp, the media conglomerate that owns, among others, Dow Jones.

Matt [Murray] is an excellent journalist and a leader who has overseen an editorial team like no other that has made the success of TheJournal at a time of extreme vulnerability for media companies and journalism,” said Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp, in a statement. A time, it should be added, in which any information of global scope has also had to be interpreted in an economic key, from the fight against the covid to the war in Ukraine; from climate change to food insecurity.

Unlike Murray, who has spent nearly 30 years in the wsj, Tucker is foreign to the culture of the New York newspaper. Since acquiring the influential newspaper, Murdoch has repeatedly opted for a similar move, the newspaper reported Monday. The New York Times when evaluating the relief: new sap to energize a dimensioned structure and with an inert path. And of British origin, it should be added.

The relief also occurs when News Corp is considering merging with Fox Corporation, also owned by Murdoch. The deal, if carried out, would bring under one corporate roof Fox News, the leading ultra-conservative network in prime time, and the wsj. The merger project has caused some discomfort in the editorial staff of the newspaper.

Unlike other directors, with an executive rather than a journalistic profile, Tucker forged a proven career as a reporter and later correspondent while working for the Financial Timesfrom where he made the leap in 2007 to The Times and, in 2020, to its Sunday edition, which works separately, with its own editorial staff. During his time at the head of the Sunday newspaper, the newspaper signed up for exclusives such as the suitcase with more than a million pounds that King Carlos today received from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani of Qatar, supposedly to finance non-profit projects from the foundations that the monarch ran when he was Prince of Wales.

With the addition of Tucker to the wsj, Murdoch resumes the habit of imposing a Briton on the dome of the Wall Street bible: as if the City landed on the New York Stock Exchange. The only American in charge of the salmon newspaper has been Murray, under whose direction the newspaper signed up for the publication of the facebook papers in 2021, a series of internal documents that revealed the security, moderation and control failures of Mark Zuckerberg’s social network.