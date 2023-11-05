Detectives in the United States have located a woman who was missing for more than 40 years. The TV channel talked about this ABC.

Holly Miller was 42 years old when detectives knocked on her door. It turned out that the woman had been wanted for almost her entire life.

According to ABC, the two bodies of young spouses Dean Klaus and Tina Lynn were discovered in January 1981 in Texas, near Houston. It took dozens of years to establish the identities of the dead; the remains could not be identified.

The names of the deceased became known only in 2021, when it became possible to build a family tree using DNA. Forensic genealogists from California were able to identify the relatives of the deceased couple. Then it turned out that Klaus and Lynn had a little daughter, whom relatives have been trying unsuccessfully to find for many years.

The search for the missing girl was carried out by a special unit for investigating unsolved cases and searching for missing persons at the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

A chain of facts led investigators to a pastor from Arizona named Phillip McGoldrick. The man said that in 1980 two unknown women came to his church. They wore white clothes and did not use shoes – the pastor later found out that they belonged to some kind of religious nomadic group. The women brought a little girl to McGoldrick and asked him to look after her. The child had a package of documents and a note allegedly from her father, which stated the renunciation of parental rights. The pastor adopted the girl.

Investigators found that the mother of the deceased Klaus also encountered mysterious women from a religious group. She met them around 1980, which was around the same time that the child was brought to the pastor in Arizona. According to Klaus’ mother, the women returned Klaus’s car to her, which they allegedly found in a Los Angeles suburb. They also said that the man decided to join a religious community, and therefore from now on breaks off all ties with his family.

ABC journalists contacted one of the women from the religious group. She confirmed that she was returning the found car to Klaus’ mother. However, the woman rejected all suspicions of possible involvement in the murder of the married couple. According to her, the religious community she belongs to denies all violence.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office also concluded that there was no connection between the community and the possible crime. This case is still not closed.

After a long search, detectives found Holly Miller. They told the mother of five who her biological parents were and that they died in 1981.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it,” the woman recalls.

According to Miller, she was extremely surprised by the fact that her past contained such a dark and still unsolved secret. The woman admitted that the revealed facts of her origin resolved many questions for her. However, now there are even more questions.

