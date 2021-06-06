The Local Police of Puerto Lumbreras, in collaboration with the Local Police of Lorca, proceeded to arrest a neighbor of the town for an alleged crime against public health for drug trafficking. The agents surprised the woman while she was carrying 104 grams of cocaine.

The events took place on the afternoon of last Wednesday, when the agents were conducting a routine patrol through the town and observed a vehicle that, in the presence of the police, performed an elusive maneuver. After a slight chase through different streets of the town, they managed to stop the vehicle and identify its occupants. Inside the vehicle, a couple was traveling along with their two minor children, the agents observing how the woman was very nervous, which gave rise to suspicions that they could carry some type of illegal substance.

After a first inspection of the vehicle, the agents requested the collaboration of the trained canine unit in the search for drugs of the Local Police of Lorca, which marked up to three times the area where the woman was hiding the drug, which was finally arrested.

The woman was then taken to the police station for a search by an agent, in which she found a bag containing cocaine. After the inspection of its interior, it was found that it contained several white stones, verifying that it was cocaine weighing 104 grams, which once prepared for sale could reach the amount of about 500 doses in the illegal market.

This arrest and seizure of the drug is produced thanks to the constant collaboration that exists between the different Local Police forces, as well as with the other State Security Forces and Bodies. Once all the procedures were completed, the detainee, the drugs and the proceedings were made available to the Civil Guard for transfer to the Lorca investigating court.