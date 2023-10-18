The Peruvian Ministry of Health estimates that there are about six million stray dogs in the country, four million in Lima. Tonatiuh Cruz (Cuartoscuro)

On July 15, a stray dog ​​entered the house of a 54-year-old woman, in the Chiguata district, half an hour from the historic center of Arequipa, and bit two fingers on her left hand. The lady scared the dog away and treated his wounds as best she could, but she didn’t pay much attention to the matter. On October 12, three months after the incident, after feeling that her hands were going numb, suffering spasms when trying to drink water and fearing drafts, the woman went to an emergency hospital. But it was too late. At the Honorio Delgado Espinoza regional hospital, he was diagnosed with human rabies in an advanced state; the virus had already spread to several vital organs. On Monday she entered the Intensive Care Unit, but her health was already very deteriorated and she died this Wednesday during the early hours of the morning.

The last case of a person who became infected with rabies after being attacked by an animal on a street in Peru occurred in 2015, in the Puno region. This is the eleventh Peruvian case in an urban area in 23 years, according to the National Center for Epidemiology, Prevention and Disease Control of the Ministry of Health. “Rabies is a disease that causes very severe damage to the central nervous system and once it is established it causes a very large inflammation of the brain that determines the death of the person. She died due to respiratory difficulty as a result of this inflammation that was complicated by the failure of other organs,” explained Walther Oporto, regional health manager of Arequipa.

Although human rabies in the Andean country is light years away from India – where around 20,000 inhabitants die each year – the death of this woman raises a very serious public health problem: the number of stray dogs and the lack of control that is held on them. Ricardo Peña Sánchez, Vice Minister of Public Health, has reported that in Peru there are six million stray dogs, of which four million are dispersed in Lima. In Arequipa it is estimated that there are 14,000. The issue has become unmanageable and represents a condition for rabies cases to spread.

For now, the alarms have been ringing in the capital. After offering his condolences to the woman’s family, the Minister of Health, César Vásquez, announced that a case of human rabies is about to be confirmed in Lima. “We have become aware and are taking action. The protocol has been started with this person. The washing of the wound, the corresponding vaccination, the identification of the biting dog that has to be isolated and under observation. I am sure that here, in Lima, there will be no regrettable outcome,” said Vásquez.

Doctor Elmer Huerta, one of the specialists who has placed the most emphasis on the overpopulation of stray dogs, has said: “How long will our society allow so many abandoned dogs? “There is the origin of rabies (…) And no, there cannot be shelters for six million dogs.” The discussion has been going on for decades and a while ago it seemed to come to fruition. However, no real change has yet occurred. In mid-2021, a law called four legs was approved to sterilize dogs and cats with the aim of reducing the population of these domestic animals and thus curb health risks. But the regulation was still approved last August, and according to the Ministry of Health, it is in the stage of approving surgical protocols.

In Arequipa alone, 26 cases of canine rabies have been recorded in 2023 and, according to the Regional Health Management of said region, the last vaccination campaign only covered 50% of the planned dogs. The disinterest and carelessness of the population is one of the aspects that aggravates the context of a lethal disease. “There is no proven case of person-to-person transmission of rabies. Rabies is a disease caused by a virus that is found in wild or stray animals,” Elmer Huerta remarked on RPP Noticias. The Ministry of Health has reported that those who had contact with the deceased woman in Arequipa have received medical attention and have been vaccinated as a precaution. They are still waiting to find the dog.