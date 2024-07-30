A woman who wants to forgive her husband for cheating asked herself an important question – she wanted to know if it was possible to build a relationship after such a betrayal. On the Mumsnet forum, she confessedwho kicked her husband out of the house after 20 years of marriage, but wants to give him a second chance.

The woman said her husband initially denied physical intimacy with his mistress, but she found evidence to the contrary. “She was nothing like me, I wondered what attracted him. Then he said it could have been anyone who would have given him some attention,” the forum user wrote.

According to the woman, her husband’s affair continued for another month after she kicked him out of the house. Only after they broke up did the man apologize, agree to marriage counseling, and ask to be allowed back in. “I don’t trust him and feel like seven months later I still want to hit him for what he did to our family. My therapist says it will take time, but if my husband and I put in the work to make it work, it will. I’m not sure about that,” the woman complained, adding that she still loves her husband very much.

Commenters gave the author of the post hope. “Seven months is very little time to recover. Experience shows that at least two years are needed. It’s been about a year and a half since my husband had an affair that lasted several months after 20 years of marriage. I’m mostly happy, trust is gradually returning,” one woman said.

