In the United States, police detained an African American Niviane Phelps who threatened to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, reports Nbc Saturday, April 17th.

A 39-year-old Florida resident sent her husband, who is serving a sentence in prison, videos and photographs, which contained Harris’ threats. In addition, the woman expressed her hatred of the American leader Joe Biden.

It is noted that the woman doubted the race of Harris, who is a black American of Jamaican-Indian descent.

The mother of the detainee said that her daughter was ill and did not give an account of her actions, so she hoped that the charges would be dropped. She also said that Phelps has two children.

If convicted, the African-American woman faces up to five years in prison.

Kamala Harris took the oath of office on January 20 and took office as the 49th Vice President of the United States. Thus, she became the first woman in the history of the country to hold this post.

In December 2020, the American Time magazine awarded the title of “Person of the Year” to the tandem of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and Forbes magazine put Harris in third place in the list of the 100 most influential women in the world.