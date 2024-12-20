The National Police has released a 59-year-old woman who had been held for five months in a home against his will in Salamanca. Due to this fact, three people have been arrested and accused of the crime of illegal detention.

Officers released the victim on December 18, after the woman could communicate with a neighbor through a window, as explained by the Government Subdelegation in a press release. From that same window, the woman explained to the Police that she was locked in a room, from which she was not allowed to leave, and that she had been suffering from this situation for several days.

With the help of a team of firefighters, who They had to break the door of the home and the lock of the room in which the woman was located, a room with an obvious lack of hygiene, the agents managed to free her.

The victim explained that she had been held by a couple, and that at the beginning of her captivity she went out into the street accompanied by them; However, for several days they had not let her leave the room and it was an acquaintance of the couple who brought her food, having to relieve herself in a bucket inside the room. Furthermore, the couple who was holding her he kept the money he received from the pensionabout 700 euros per month.

The National Police, after identifying those involved, arrested two men and a woman, accused of the crime of illegal detention. The head of the Investigative Court on duty ordered his entry into prison. The victim was initially treated by paramedics and transferred to Salamanca Hospital.