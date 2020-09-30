Angelica Gaitan, a 46-year-old resident of Colombia, who disappeared two years ago, who was pulled out of the sea by fishermen barely alive, came to her senses and told what happened to her. As writes Daily mail referring to the Colombian media, the first words she could utter were: “I was born again. God doesn’t want me to die. “

As it turned out, two years ago Angelica herself ran away from home, fleeing from her husband, who severely beat her. A victim of domestic violence says she has been beaten and humiliated for 20 years. “It started during my first pregnancy,” said the mother of two daughters. According to Angelica, she complained to the police many times, but to no avail. He was detained for a day, and then released, and everything went on. She said that she could not leave while her children were young. But then I decided to take this step. This happened in September 2018 – after her husband smashed her face and nearly killed her.

“Thank God I managed to escape,” the woman says. At first she lived on the streets of Barranquilla. Six months later, she moved to a women’s shelter. However, in this institution, Gaitan complained, she was mistreated. Other residents of the shelter constantly hurt her.

She was eventually evicted altogether after it became known that her husband had left the city and she was no longer in danger from him. All this plunged her into a deep depression. Angelica decided that she didn’t want to live anymore.

“One woman gave me money for a ticket, I got on a bus and came straight to the sea,” she said. Besides her, there was no one on the shore, and she jumped into the water. “I was hoping my nightmare would end soon,” she says.

Gaitan doesn’t remember much, as she fainted at times. She spent about eight hours in the water. Sharks circled around her. The fishermen initially mistook the woman for a floating log. But, having swum closer, they saw that the drowning woman was waving her hand weakly, calling for help. They say that they did not think to go to sea that day. But we are glad that they changed their mind – otherwise this unfortunate woman would surely have drowned.

True, Gaitan’s daughter Alejandra stated that her father never beat her mother. And that Angelica had a heart attack some time ago, after which she started having mental health problems. Alejandra and her sister say they have not heard of their mother since she left for her brother in Ecuador and never returned.

