The last time she was seen, Sheila Fox was 16 years old and sported a loose mid-length hair with bangs. It was the summer of 1972, and he was in the center of the British city of Coventry. She lived with her parents, and according to British media, she was in a relationship with an older man. And that was it, because since then, nothing was known about her or her whereabouts. It seemed that the earth had swallowed her; until now. Just a few days ago, West Midlands Police advertisement that he had managed to put an end to a mystery that had plagued agents for the last 52 years. And all thanks to the use of social networks.

After years of work, British police managed to locate a photograph of Fox that dated approximately from the date she was last seen. They shared it on their website and on their social networks last Sunday, December 29 and, thanks to this, they managed to locate the missing woman, who is perfectly fine at 68 years of age.

“We are absolutely delighted to have found Sheila after more than five decades,” said Sergeant Jenna Shaw, Sergeant at West Midlands Police and member of the missing persons search team. “Every missing person has a story, and their family and friends deserve to know what happened to them and, hopefully, reunite with them,” the agent concluded.

The image shared by Fox is blurred and it’s in black and white. However, that was not a problem for several users to recognize the missing woman just a few hours after the photograph was published online. The agents of the missing persons investigation team managed to find her last Wednesday. They do not offer information about the missing woman beyond the fact that she is in good condition and that she currently resides in a town in the United Kingdom different from the Coventry where she had been last seen.









Be that as it may, this is not the first time that social networks, or the Internet in general, help locate people who had vanished without a trace. In 2016, a photo on Facebook played a crucial role in locating a boy named Mustafa in Egypt, who had been missing for nearly seven years at the time. Something similar happened last November in Spain, specifically, in Madrid’s Fuenlabrada. The publication on social networks by the SOS Desaparecidos association of information about an 80-year-old woman who had been missing for days was key to her location. All thanks to the platforms and citizen collaboration, as happened in the case of Sheila Fox.