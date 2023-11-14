An Asian woman was involved in purchasing a quantity of crystal meth online, after she contacted a drug dealer residing in an Asian country and agreed with him to transfer the money to his account, while the location where the drugs were hidden was sent to her via a social media application.

The woman was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, then to the Misdemeanor Court on charges of using and transferring money to buy drugs, where she was punished with a fine, and then the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling, punishing her with deportation and a measure preventing the transfer of money by herself or through others for two years. An Asian young man was punished with the same fine and deportation in a similar case who deposited a sum of money in a bank account to buy hashish for personal use, and was arrested while under the influence of the drug.

The facts of the case stated that secret investigations conducted by the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police found that the 42-year-old accused was communicating with a drug dealer outside the country, and deposited 600 dirhams in his account, in exchange for sending him a map of a location where she hid a quantity of hashish that she had purchased for this amount. She indicated that she obtained permission from the Public Prosecution to arrest the accused, raided her residence, and took her to the General Department of Criminal Evidence, where a sample was taken from her, and it was found that it contained two components of narcotic substances.

When she was questioned in the arrest report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, the accused admitted that she was in contact with a person from outside the country, and transferred money to his account, in exchange for a quantity of crystal meth that he hid in his location and sent her a map of the location via an application designated for that purpose.

The court stated, after examining the case, that it was satisfied with the rest of the evidence, and that it had become firmly established that the accused had taken the drug sent to her by the unknown accused, and decided to punish her with the more severe charge of the two charges that were directed against her, while exercising clemency towards her, and then ruled to fine her the amount of 10 thousand dirhams.

For its part, the Public Prosecution appealed the ruling, demanding the addition of deportation measures and preventing the transfer of funds. The Court of Appeal accepted the appeal and supported the Prosecution’s request.

In a similar case, the Misdemeanor Court ruled to punish an Asian with a fine of 10,000 dirhams and deportation from the state, after it was certain of what was stated in the Public Prosecution and police investigations, that the accused deposited a sum of money in one of the bank accounts of a drug trafficker outside the country, in exchange for purchasing a quantity of… Cannabis drug.

Investigations revealed that the work team from the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police conducted research and investigation and confirmed the accuracy of the information, then took the necessary legal measures and arrested the accused in the Business Bay area, and found in his vehicle a transparent plastic bag containing the drug hashish. It was also proven through examination that it was Under the influence of abuse.

When he was questioned in the police evidence report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, the accused admitted to depositing an amount in a bank account to buy a quantity of drugs, and then the elements of the crime were met against him, and the court of first instance punished him with a fine and deportation.

