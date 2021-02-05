The woman posted on the social network Twitter screenshot of an unusual letter refusing to hire her. The user said that the wording in the message surprised her a lot, and in the comments to the post, many wrote that they also did not expect to see this.

A London-based woman named Kiran posted part of a response from a potential employer. It said that the woman was not hired. The text also contained a motivational appeal “to keep trying – to respond to vacancies again and again”.

In addition, the letter said that many famous and successful people were also refused, but did not give up. Examples were the rock band The Beatles, actor Harrison Ford, basketball player Michael Jordan, singer Lady Gaga, businessman and inventor James Dyson, and singer Elvis Presley.

“I am literally in tears from this refusal letter. Did I really need to hear all this? I just saw the vacancy and applied? ” Kiran responded. The post received almost four thousand likes and a lot of responses under the publication.

In the comments, some of the users noted that they were also very surprised by such an answer. They found the letter both motivating and slightly intimidating. “I’m not even sure if it’s better to get this than not get any answer at all,” said one user. According to another user, such a wording does not make the company look good, since in the letter they essentially admit that they could have missed an extremely talented person.