A woman suffered from a lightning strike in Kolomna near Moscow, said in his Telegram-channel the head of the City District Alexander Grechishchev.

According to him, lightning struck an electric scooter, next to which there was a woman. The victim with burns to the legs was urgently hospitalized. At the moment, the patient is in the intensive care unit, doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance. The condition of the victim is assessed as satisfactory, said Grechishchev.

Earlier it became known that the “yellow” level of weather danger was extended in the suburbs due to a thunderstorm.