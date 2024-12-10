12/10/2024



Updated at 5:03 p.m.





a woman has been stabbed to death this Tuesday afternoon inside a car in Can Pastilla (Palma), and the National Police have arrested a man, who was driving the vehicle, as the alleged perpetrator of the events.

As a result of the attack, the passengers of the vehicle have suffered a traffic accidentin which a minor of about three years old – who was traveling with her deceased mother – and another woman who was traveling in another car were injured, as reported by the Balearic Police Headquarters and SAMU061.

[HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN]