The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance ruled that a woman was obligated to pay an amount to the bank amounting to 288 thousand and 568 dirhams, the value of a car that she bought under a loan from the plaintiff bank, and she refused to pay all the installments.

The details of the case are due to the fact that a bank filed a lawsuit against a client in which it demanded that she be obliged to pay him the value of a car that she had purchased through the bank, while obligating her to pay expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees and translation fees, and that the order include immediate entry into force without bail, indicating that it granted the defendant a car financing loan worth $262. One thousand dirhams, with an agreement interest rate of 1.99% annually, to be paid in 60 monthly installments. However, she failed to pay the installments due on her due dates, which resulted in her paying the claimed amount.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that, according to the provisions of the Commercial Transactions Law, a bank loan is considered a contract according to which the bank delivers to the borrower an amount of money as a loan or records it on the credit side of his account in the bank, in accordance with the terms and terms agreed upon, and the loan may be Guaranteed by insurance, the borrower is committed to repaying the loan and its interest to the bank on the dates and on the terms agreed upon.

The court indicated that what is confirmed from the expert’s report is that the plaintiff granted the defendant a car financing loan, worth 262 thousand dirhams, with an agreement interest of 1.99% annually, to be paid in 60 monthly installments, and that the plaintiff bank fulfilled its obligations towards the defendant and granted her the value of the loan, and transferred ownership of the car in her name. However, the defendant violated its obligations by stopping payment as of the date of obtaining the loan, and did not pay any of the installments due from it, noting that the settlement of the account between the two parties based on the expert’s report concluded that the defendant was lying in wait for the benefit of the plaintiff bank until The expiry date of the loan amounted to 288 thousand and 568 dirhams.

The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 288,568 dirhams, obligating her to pay expenses, attorney fees, and translation fees, and to reject any other requests.

