A woman was murdered in a car in Palma and the man who was driving was arrested

A woman was stabbed to death this Tuesday afternoon inside a car in Can Pastilla (Palma) and the National Police have arrested a man, who was driving the vehicle, as the alleged perpetrator of the events. As a result of the attack, the passengers of the vehicle have suffered a traffic accident, in which a minor of about three years old – the daughter of the deceased – and another woman who was traveling in another car have been injured, according to the Higher Headquarters. Balearic Police and SAMU061.

The events took place around 3:00 p.m. at number 33 of the Can Pastilla road, where agents from the Local Police of Palma and several ambulances went to attend to what seemed like a traffic accident. Upon arriving at the scene, the police found that there was a crashed car, inside which was the body of a woman, who showed signs of violence. According to sources from the Servei Balear de Salut (IB-Salut), the victim has suffered stab wounds.

In the vicinity they found the driver, a man in his 40s, who was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the homicide and placed at the disposal of the National Police. The Homicide group of the Balearic Headquarters has taken charge of the investigations and is now trying to determine if the woman and the man were a couple and, therefore, it could be a case of sexist violence.

They are also trying to clarify who was inside the vehicle when the fatal attack occurred. Scientific Police officers have also traveled to the scene, in front of a supermarket, to collect remains. According to SAMU061, two people have been hospitalized as a result of the accident. One is a minor of about three years old, daughter of the deceased and who was supposedly traveling in the car in which the homicide occurred. She has suffered a head injury for which she has been transferred to the Son Espases Hospital with a reserved prognosis.

Another woman, between 30 and 40 years old and who was traveling in another car that was involved in the accident, was evacuated to the Palma Planas Clinic with facial trauma.

After learning of the event, the president of the Government, Marga Prohens, has expressed her “deep condemnation” for this alleged new case of sexist violence and has called for “zero impunity” against the murderer and against any type of violence against women.

Likewise, the leader of the Executive has stated on her X social network account that she is “without words or consolation” regarding the event. Likewise, he has indicated that the Government makes all its resources and those of the Institut Balear de la Dona (IB-Dona) available to the victim’s entourage. On the other hand, he wished a speedy recovery to the daughter of the victim involved in the subsequent traffic accident.