Ciudad Juarez.- A woman was found dead next to the stream that runs behind the Colinas de Juárez cemetery, reported neighbors who made the discovery.

According to the report made to the 911 emergency number, the body was on the streets of Solidaridad and Humberto Escobar.

When municipal police officers arrived, they found the woman’s body in a light-colored sack among the undergrowth.

The case was taken by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and the Family in the Northern Zone.

This case is the second woman murdered yesterday Saturday and the 22nd intentional homicide of this month.

They find a woman wrapped in a blanket in an abandoned house

A lifeless woman wrapped in a blanket was found yesterday morning in the Gregorio M. Solís neighborhood, according to official reports.

Preventive agents from the Centro police district went to the intersection of Ramón Rayón and Bronce streets, in the north of the city, where they confirmed the presence of the 21st victim of intentional homicide during the month of August.

Right on the corner of an apparently abandoned house marked with the number 2232, on the sidewalk, the body was found wrapped in a black blanket with white stripes, among tires and garbage from the neighborhood.

The report of the body’s presence did not include any information on the perpetrators, so officers set up a security perimeter in the area so that the investigating authorities could carry out the corresponding seizures.

He dies on the way to the hospital

A man who was shot yesterday afternoon died while being taken to the hospital in the back of a pickup truck.

The attack occurred on the streets of Mantequilla Nápoles and Atrás Quedó la Huella, in the José Sulaimán neighborhood.

Witnesses said the attackers were driving a red Volkswagen Jetta.

The victim’s relatives put him in the back of a pickup truck and took him to the Regional General Hospital of Zone 66 of the Social Security; however, he died on the way.