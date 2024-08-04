Governor Gladkov: A woman was injured in Shebekino during shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, a local resident was injured during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), this was reported in Telegram-channel reported the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The governor specified that the woman suffered a barotrauma and was hospitalized in the Belgorod city hospital. Information about other victims is being clarified.

Three apartment buildings had damaged windows, four cars caught fire from the shell, and a gas pipe was damaged in one of the buildings. Emergency services are on site.

On the evening of August 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked three settlements in the Belgorod region, including Shebekino. As a result of the attack, a social facility was damaged, and a nearby bus was also hit by shrapnel.

Before that, two local residents were injured in the attack on the city. One victim is being treated in hospital, the other was sent for outpatient treatment.