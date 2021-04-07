A woman was moderately injured and traffic stopped yesterday morning, as a result of a collision between 28 vehicles on Emirates Road after the Al-Ruwaiya exit heading to Abu Dhabi, due to fog and poor visibility.

The Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that a report received by the operations stated that a collision had occurred between several vehicles on the Emirates Road after the Al-Ruwa exit heading to Abu Dhabi, as a result of fog factors and low horizontal visibility, and the drivers’ failure to leave a sufficient safety distance, to cause a collision. Between the first two vehicles, a succession of collisions resulted in a series of collisions between the other vehicles, 28 vehicles were damaged and a woman was moderately injured.

Al Mazrouei called on drivers to exercise caution and caution while driving in times of fog and adhere to safety and security rules, stressing the need to reduce speeds in these circumstances due to lack of visibility.

He stressed the importance of reducing the speed and leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles more than the usual distance, not passing other vehicles, avoiding parking in the middle of the road in the event of a minor accident, and avoiding changing lanes except in case of necessity while adhering to the signs indicating the turn, as well as stopping the vehicle outside the right of the road in case Blurring the visibility and safely using the four signals to alert vehicles coming from behind, in addition to not using high lights that obstruct the vision of other drivers, not to use hazard lights while driving, not to be distracted by other than the road, use the windshield wipers, and get rid of the steam that accumulates on the windowsills Inside the vehicle, and beware of road surprises, as it plays a big role in the occurrence of accidents.





